Coca Cola goes hyperlocal with new ad campaign by McCann Worldgroup

The latest ad is packed with local flavour plus, a fizzy twist.
McCann Worldgroup India's latest ad for Coca Cola is packed with local flavours. While we're used to seeing cola ads with glamourous visuals of models and actresses enjoying the chilled beverage, this ad is a little different.
Through the ad, we catch the snippet of a journey of a young woman living in a small town. The colours, the setting, the ad overall has a very authentic Indian flavour to it and we see the woman trying to make a traditional Bengali celebratory noise with her tongue.