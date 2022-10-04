Coca-Cola India launches its festive campaign 'Milke hi Manegi Diwali’

Commenting on the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, director, marketing, Coca-Cola, said, “Coca-Cola believes that Real Magic happens when people come together, share moments and create lasting memories. Festivals are the perfect occasions to bond with the ones we love and so this Diwali, we want to encourage people to do just that, to meet and not just greet each other and to create memories to cherish for years to come, of course over a chilled Coke. We’re excited to bring this invitation to people through a 360-degree campaign, which we hope will provide a positive nudge for people to come closer together.”