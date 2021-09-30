Coca-Cola introduces new global platform for brand’s trademark and new perspective for its logo

Titled ‘Real Magic’, the platform marks the first global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016.
Coca-Cola has unveiled a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.
According to the brand, the platform provides the brand’s trademark a renewed relevance for the world we live in today and is built from lessons of the last 18 months: that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. It also acknowledges the many contradictions experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world.
“Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies: humble but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical,” said Manolo Arroyo, chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company. “The Real Magic philosophy is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place – a world of extraordinary people, unexpected opportunities and wonderful moments. At the same time, it captures the essence of Coca-Cola itself: a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic.”
Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a new visual identity for Coca-Cola, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing. Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola’s packaging, the “Hug” logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle, cans, and labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola’s communications.
The brand is collaborating with artists, photographers and illustrators to bring the concept of Real Magic to life through the embrace of the Hug logo. Through their own distinct and unfiltered lenses, they will bring moments of everyday magic to life in ways that are inclusive and collective, yet also individual and expressive. Design partners include Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown and Kenyon Weston.
“Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola Trademark,” Arroyo said.
Real Magic launches with a new campaign called “One Coke Away From Each Other.” Blending real and virtual worlds, “One Coke Away From Each Other” is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity. The film, which launched digitally on September 27th, asks what if Coca-Cola, as a symbol of togetherness, could bridge universes meant to be apart to create Real Magic. The film also features three well-known gamers – DJ Alan Walker, Team Liquid’s Aerial Powers and Average Jonas.
Coca-Cola partnered with advertising agency BETC London to create the “One Coke Away From Each Other” campaign, as well as film director Daniel Wolfe and gaming and CGI specialist production partner Mathematic.
The campaign also features social and digital executions, as well as out of home. In select markets, Coca-Cola is running a code hunt beginning October 11 where people can win prizes, including gameplay sessions with celebrity gamers.