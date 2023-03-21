Coca-Cola launches ‘Create Real Magic’ AI platform for its new campaign

The brand has launched a consumer first application that combines the capabilities of ChatGPT and DALL-E.
Coca-Cola has launched a first-of-its kind AI application that combines the capabilities of ChatGPT and DALL-E to help digital creators around the world unleash their creativity to the full extent. The platform is a part of their global campaign ‘Create Real Magic’.
Creators can visit through March 31 to get access to dozens of branded elements – from the distinctive Coca-Cola contour bottle and Spencerian script logo, to storied symbols from Coke’s advertising archives like the Coca-Cola Santa Claus and Polar Bear – as a canvas for AI-powered experimentation and creative iteration.
Creators can then submit their work and get an opportunity to be featured on Coke’s digital billboards in New York’s Time Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus.
However, the campaign is live in select countries.
James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company in a statement says, “We’re excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology. We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve our business operations and capabilities.”
Pratik Thakar, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Integrated Content for the Coca-Cola Trademark, adds “Create Real Magic” signals the company’s commitment to move quickly to test, learn and scale ideas using AI.
“It’s an experiment to see where co-creation can take us, We’re moving at the speed of culture with an innovative program that’s very tangible for the creative community. ‘Create Real Magic’ gives digital artists the unique opportunity to play in a custom-created sandbox, powered by GPT-4 and DALL-E, and democratizes both our brand iconography and highest-profile advertising assets," Thakar states.
Furthermore, Four AI artists – Emma Sofija (United States), Chris Branch (Europe), Paul Parsons (Europe) and Ean Hwa Huag (Asia) have kickstarted a crowdsourcing campaign by creating custom art using the platform and Coca-Cola assets.
As a part of the campaign, a group of 30 creators will be selected to travel to The Coca-Cola Company’s global headquarters in Atlanta this summer for the ‘Real Magic Creative Academy’ - a three day-workshop curated by Coke’s Global Design and Creative teams in partnership with OpenAI.
The collective will co-create content that could be used for Coca-Cola licensed merchandising, digital collectibles and more and the participants will be credited for their work.
The campaign is part of Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” global brand platform, which is rooted in the idea that magic lives in unexpected moments of connection that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary, the brand adds.