Coca-Cola partners with McDonald's to promote Coke Zero

Coca-Cola has partnered with McDonald's to promote Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in India. This promotional campaign features the McVeggie burger and is part of a larger marketing strategy aimed at introducing consumers to the taste of Coca-Cola without sugar. The campaign emphasises the enjoyment of pairing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with popular food items like the McVeggie.

As part of the campaign, consumers can enjoy a meal consisting of the McVeggie burger, fries, and a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for just Rs. 49.

Coca-Cola has a history of aligning itself with popular food items. In 2024, the brand launched Coca-Cola Foodmarks in India, which focused on popular destinations and experiences. The campaign highlighted a recipe of three key ingredients: the perfect moment, the perfect meal, and an ice-cold Coca-Cola. An example featured in this campaign was paradise biryani in Hyderabad.

This is not the first time Coca-Cola has encouraged Indians to try its zero-sugar variant. In a previous campaign titled "BestCokeEver," actress Kriti Sanon starred in advertisements that aimed to persuade consumers to try the new product and share their experiences. The ads showcased the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which promises the classic Coke flavor without the calories, appealing to health-conscious consumers.