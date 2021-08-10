Coca Cola positions its 'Zero' product as best ever in new pre-historic ad

In a new campaign by McCann, featuring dinosaurs and a meteor, the brand asks: is this the “Best Coke Ever?”
As a part of its latest campaign for Coca Cola to promote its zero sugar variant, McCann's ads ask the question: Is this the 'best coke ever'? With three TV spots, the campaign promotes Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in classic Coke style: with playful fictional characters and sensory cues — like the sound of a bottle cap pop, visual effervescence and the visual of condensation on a cool bottle.
The creative draws attention to the new, clean, pared-down packaging featuring the brand’s iconic red backdrop and classic typeface logo rendered in black. Each of the three spots ends in a musically stylized call-to-action: “You need to try it first.”
“The introduction of a new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe is an example of how the company is constantly looking for ways to evolve our product portfolio and bring consumers the beverages they want,” a Coca-Cola spokesperson tells The Drum.
Beyond the TV spots, the campaign will find placements across streaming audio, local radio, in-store retail, online video, digital, search, social media and special placements in NASCAR, soccer, college football and PGA sporting events, according to a report by The Drum. The brand is also debuting special Snapchat filters and an AR lens to promote the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.