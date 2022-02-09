Coca-Cola positions itself as a perfect food partner in new ad

Titled ‘Coke Tables’ and featuring Diljit Dosanjh, the film aims to enhance the culinary experience of new-age consumers.
Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer, actor and beverage giant Coca-Cola India’s brand ambassador, has unveiled a campaign, called ‘Coke Tables’, in Punjab.
It aims to bring people together and share their meals with a Coca-Cola bottle/can, and create moments of togetherness. As per the brand, the campaign is in line with its purpose of ‘refreshing the world’ and ‘making a difference’.
Commenting on the campaign, Kaushik Prasad, director marketing – Coca-Cola India, said, “Coke goes really well with food and, as a brand, we strive to inspire human connections and togetherness. This campaign does just that. It is a call for people to come together to share a Coke and a meal! At Coca-Cola, we truly believe anywhere you have food and Coke, it is a chance to get together to create real magic. And, we are ecstatic to have India’s most beloved popstar, Diljit Dosanjh, to kickstart this campaign in Punjab.”
Dosanjh added, “Anyone who knows me, knows that the two greatest loves of my life are food and Coca-Cola. My longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola is made all the more special as I unveil the brand’s new campaign in my home state of Punjab. It is a well known fact that Punjabis have big appetites and even bigger hearts, and I am excited to see more ‘Coke Meal Tables’ come up across the state.”
With this ad, Coca-Cola aims to enhance the culinary experience of new-age consumers. It attempts to position the beverage as an apt meal partner.
The campaign will be extended to other states later this year. It will go live on TV channels in Punjab and also have a digital leg.