Coca-Cola releases rhythm-driven international ad

Coca-Cola’s latest ad is rhythm-driven, musical and fun. Titled 'Turn Up Your Rhythm, it features a female DJ at a Coca-Cola factory and the bottles are being produced to the beat of her music. We see the Coca-Cola bottles eventually being transported to vending machines where they’re stored ice cold, acting as a refresher to whoever wants to pick them up and start going.
Coca-Cola’s last musical campaign titled 'Taste the Feeling' was a collaboration with the late Swedish DJ/musician Avicii in 2016. The Cola giant is no stranger to using music to drive home marketing messages.
Coca-Cola's first post-COVID ad was titled 'The Great Meal'. It featured families sitting down together to enjoy a meal - sans social distancing or masks. It's the company's first attempt to portray the world after the Coronavirus pandemic struck.
Closer home in India in 2020, Coca-Cola brought back a musical rendition of its famous 'Ummeedon Waali Dhoop' song to pay tribute to frontline workers. The company also brought back its ads with its brand ambassador and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.