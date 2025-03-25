Advertisment
Coca-Cola ropes in Yash as brand face for Coke Halftime Campaign

The campaign film is created by VML Delhi and directed by Kishore Iyyar.

afaqs! news bureau
Coca-Cola has announced Indian actor Yash as the new face of the brand as part of its ongoing Coke Halftime campaign. The campaign highlights the importance of taking a break during daily activities. Coca-Cola aims to promote these pauses through the initiative.

The new campaign film is set in a busy marketplace where Yash takes a break with a Coca-Cola. As a group struggles to assemble a large cutout, Yash signals for a pause with a chilled Coke. After refreshing themselves, they complete the task, revealing the cutout is of Yash himself.

Kaushik Prasad, senior director, marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit said, “Coca-Cola is all about uplifting everyday moments and Coke Halftime is an invitation to take a pause especially amidst what feels like endless routines and even better if it’s with a delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola. We’re thrilled & excited to welcome Rocking Star Yash to the Coca-Cola family, he personifies the power of delivering in the moments of high anticipation. We’re hopeful his fans & supporters see his dynamism, inspiring persona and mass connect with people as a perfect fit with Coca-Cola."

Speaking about his association with Coca-Cola, actor Yash said, “Halftime isn’t just a break—it’s the spark before the next big moment, and Coke makes every pause feel like a celebration. I'm pleased to partner with Coca-Cola—because with Coke, halftime hits different!"

The campaign film, crafted by the VML Delhi team and directed by Kishore Iyyar, will be amplified across the IPL, television, and digital touchpoints.

