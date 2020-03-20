Coca-Cola suspends all commercial advertising in the Philippines

For a brand like Coca-Cola which served its first drink in 1886 and today has a presence in 200+ countries, its move in the Philippines won’t go unnoticed. According to Statista, the advertising expense for the Coca-Cola Company worldwide in 2019 was 4.25 billion USD (over 31,000 crores). Word will spread and it may have other brands rethink their communication during the COVID - 19 crisis.