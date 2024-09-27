Advertisment
Coca-Cola teams up with Marvel for limited edition packaging launch

This collaboration showcases unique illustrations of more than 30 Marvel characters, from Ant-Man to Captain America.

afaqs! news bureau
The Coca-Cola Company and Marvel unveiled their partnership with the launch of limited-edition packaging, featuring a cinematic commercial.

This collaboration features illustrations of over 30 characters from across the Marvel Universe—from Ant-Man to Captain America—on CocaCola and CocaCola Zero Sugar bottles and cans, brought to life with a balance of white, red and black tones. Scannable QR codes unlock Augmented Reality (AR) animation experiences for each hero or villain, where consumers can collect all 8 characters to download an exclusive Marvel poster.  

The collaboration is supported by an immersive, multifaceted campaign anchored by a global brand film. In the commercial, a woman accidentally puts an entire comic book world in danger before the “Real Magic” of CocaCola unites the Marvel Universe to save the day.

Fans can collect character cans available on shelves and enjoy moments with Coca-Cola and Marvel characters.

