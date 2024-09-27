Coca-Cola teams up with Marvel for limited edition packaging launch

The Coca-Cola Company and Marvel unveiled their partnership with the launch of limited-edition packaging, featuring a cinematic commercial.

Advertisment

This collaboration features illustrations of over 30 characters from across the Marvel Universe—from Ant-Man to Captain America—on Coca‑Cola and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar bottles and cans, brought to life with a balance of white, red and black tones. Scannable QR codes unlock Augmented Reality (AR) animation experiences for each hero or villain, where consumers can collect all 8 characters to download an exclusive Marvel poster.

The collaboration is supported by an immersive, multifaceted campaign anchored by a global brand film. In the commercial, a woman accidentally puts an entire comic book world in danger before the “Real Magic” of Coca‑Cola unites the Marvel Universe to save the day.

Fans can collect character cans available on shelves and enjoy moments with Coca-Cola and Marvel characters.