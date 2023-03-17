Coca-Cola’s legacy brand Limca unveils new campaign “Nichord Le”

The company is also launching its 31st annual edition of the Limca Book of Records with the theme of ‘75 Glorious Years of #RukkMatt Spirit’.
Coca-Cola heritage brand Limca has launched it’s ”Sab Nichorle” campaign with Jeetender Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya.
This campaign intends to give its audience ‘lime n lemony’ experience and inspire them to ‘nichord le’’ (Squeeze out) the most out of life, just as one squeezes a lemon!
Limca holds a longstanding legacy of over five decades in the country and is widely acclaimed for its unparalleled ability to infuse a feeling of freshness in the mind, body, and spirit of its consumers through a zingy lime flavour. The TVC focuses on the ‘light’ and ‘refreshing’ tone of the brand and appeals to the youth to maximize all of life’s experiences to the fullest using Jeetu Bhaiya’s unique witt and grassroot appeal.
This year the legacy brand also launches its 31st edition of Limca Book of Records. It honours the feats and masterstrokes of stellar Indians who have excelled in the fields of education, sports, science, agriculture, defence, politics, media, culture, and the arts, among others. Featuring over 3,000 records, the Limca Book of Records 2023 includes photo-enriched display pages, reader-friendly infographics, and at-a-glance charts for a visually appealing read in full colour. With the launch of the 2023 edition, Limca applauds the courage, vigour and resilience amply shown in recouping from one of the major humanitarian crises of the 21st century – the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commenting on the launch, Karthik Subramanian, director, marketing, Hydration, Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca is all about freshness, the right replenishment and hydration, and the philosophy that cheers you to go on. We are very excited to launch ”Sab Nichorle” campaign with Jeetender Kumar, our favourite Jeetu Bhaiya.
We are also ecstatic to launch an incredible edition of the Limca Book of Records celebrating the ‘unstoppable’ Indian spirit and 75 glorious years of India’s Independence, to pay an ode to the unstoppable.”
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Limca is our very own home-grown brand that has refreshed all of India for years now. For this new campaign we picked up a very Indian insight of squeezing the maximum out of every situation. And keeping with Limca’s lemony refreshing vibe, we’re calling it ‘nichord le’. The brand is rooted in the philosophy of mat thak and this campaign takes it forward by telling everyone to squeeze out the maximum, without getting tired. Watch the very lovable Jeetu bhaiya as he nichordooes two very relatable-to-every-Indian situations in the most fun way, thanks to lime and lemony Limcaaaaaa.”
Speaking about the launch, Thomas Abraham, managing director, Hachette India (and former project editor, Limca Book of Records 1988–94), said, “It’s fantastic to see the Limca Book of Records go past the 30-year mark alongside the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence, which is a focus theme of the book. The book lives up to its overall positioning of being India’s first and premier record compilation and continues to showcase its tagline ‘India at her best’. This edition is also particularly special in that it pays tribute to the stellar work done by its first editor Vijaya Ghose, who retires this year as Editor Emeritus with LBR 2023 being the last edition she will actively work on.”
Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian Olympic gold medallist in athletics and the official brand ambassador of Limca Sportz has been featured in the new edition as one of the record holders. Alongside him, the book highlights some of the path-breaking records of achievers such as Mumbai’s Captain Mayuri V. Deshmukh, as she becomes the first woman offshore pilot-in-command in the country; Dr Radha Shankarnarayanan from Bengaluru who created a 58.06 sq. m mandala artwork – the largest by any individual; and Soyeb Aftab from Rourkela who scored for the first time a perfect score of 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, among many others no less remarkable.
The new campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the brands USP to enrich freshness in life and brings alive the concept of “Sab Nichorle” with Jeetu bhaiyas quirkiness and charm.