Code7:Tech bags Naagin Sauce SEO mandate

With Code7:tech on board, Naagin Sauce aims to strengthen its presence across the digital landscape and build a strong digital community to engage with their customers.
Naagin Sauce has awarded their SEO mandate to Code7:Tech to strengthen their brand visibility and better align with their business goals
According to the mandate, Code7:Tech will drive the overall SEO strategy for Naagin Sauce: including but not limited to improving keyword results, search visibility, link building strategy, and optimising the website for organic SEO. With Code7:tech on board, Naagin Sauce aims to strengthen its presence across the digital landscape and build a strong digital community to engage with their customers.
Code7:Tech is a digital marketing & tech-consultant agency that offers various services like website designing, development, SEO, SEM, SMO and SMM. Over the last few years, Code7:tech has built a strong expertise in website design and development.
Saad Merchant, co-founder, Code7:Tech said, "Indian Hot Sauce is a niche market and is prognosticated to grow remarkably with an increasing demand for spicy and exotic international cuisines among people. With a well planned SEO strategy, we are aiming to capture the potential consumers of the Naagin Sauce by improving its visibility by building a seamless interface along with a strong brand presence."
Arjun Rastogi, co-founder, Naagin Sauce added, “We couldn’t believe that India was still dominated by hot sauce with strong Western and Asian influences, and distinctly lacked an Indian flavour. We’re looking to change that, and introduce a whole new category of Indian hot sauces to the world.”