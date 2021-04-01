Code7:tech rebrands itself to Verve Media

With the merger, Verve Media will also add the Code7:tech employees to its team, with the intent of creating a strong and inventive team for a compelling growth strategy.
Code7:tech, the website development and design agency based in Mumbai, announced that it is merging with its partner agency Verve Media, to gain a competitive edge with an integrated growth plan.
Founded in 2017, Code7:tech creates ecommerce and portfolio websites for their clients which includes development, designing and management. Started with an aim to help start ups create and run dynamic websites, Code7:tech collaborated with Verve Media in 2019 to help their clients achieve a 360° digital marketing plan through social media and other marketing collaterals.
As part of the agreement, Code7:tech will merge and be known as Verve Media. With the merger, Verve Media will also add the Code7:tech employees to its team, with the intent of creating a strong and inventive team for a compelling growth strategy.
Verve Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers tailor-made solutions for businesses planning to take it online. They provide end-to-end digital marketing services ranging from visual communication, social media marketing, website development, graphic designing, app development, film-making and photography. The agency has also won several blue-chip clients like HiCare, Cellcom, Zero Risque, Azim Premji University and Health XP, among others.
Saad Merchant, Co-founder at Code7:tech said, "Digital is no longer the future, it is the present! Working closely with the client we realise, it doesn’t stop at only website development or just social media marketing. A digital agency should be equipped to face all kinds of challenges and a holistic approach is what we have achieved by merging with Verve Media."
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-founder at Verve Media commented, "After our one year of successful collaboration with Code7:tech, we knew that this merger was the right decision that'll help both agencies grow in synergy. With the increasing competition in the digital marketing domain, this move will maintain our quality while adding a variety of service offerings to our portfolio. This official merger will help us provide our clients with better results along with timeliness and improved efficiency