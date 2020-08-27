Cofsils urges you to gargle your way to good health and yes, it claims to kill 99.99% germs

The brand plans to re-introduce ‘gargling’ as a fun routine to keep all infection at bay.
One can recognise the 'gudgud' gargling sound even if they're a mile away from it. Although we're at home most of the time these days, many still use mouthwashes to keep your mouths clean; recent publications in reputed medical journals have stated that gargling with commercially available mouthwashes may reduce the quantities of viral particles in the mouth and throat.
In line with this, Cofsils, a leading brand under Cipla Health Ltd decided to re-introduce ‘gargling’ as a fun routine to keep all infection at bay. The ad, created by The Womb during the Covid-19 lockdown, is for Cofsils Gargle that aims to encourage people to make 'gargling' a habit to stay safe and healthy.
The ad showcases the correct method of gargling and the loud ‘gudgud’ sound that has great benefits for a sore throat and throat infection and, highlights that regular practice of gargling with Cofsils Gargle containing povidone-iodine helps to kill 99.9% germs. It has 3-way action: anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammation that gives quick relief from throat infection commonly caused during flu seasons and viral outbreaks.
Shivam Puri, CEO Cipla Health Ltd. said, “At Cipla Health, we have always focussed on the physical well -being of our consumers by aiding them with credible and convenient healthcare solutions. During the monsoon season, the incidence of common cold, flu and throat infection could be higher; hence we have a range of throat care solution which helps to address these problems at its inception.
Through the Cofsils Gargle TVC, we aim to cultivate gargling as an everyday ritual by generating awareness about its health benefits. While gargling with salt water simply flushes the toxins from your throat, Cofsils Gargle kills a wide range of bacteria and viruses in just 30 seconds, helping to relieve a sore throat quickly and effectively.”
Cofsils Gargle is available in 50ml bottle at Rs 110 and 100ml bottle at Rs.170 across India at pharmacies and e-commerce websites in India.