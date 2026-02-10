CoinDCX focuses on learning-first approach in new crypto campaign

CoinDCX has rolled out a nationwide investor education campaign focused on addressing common questions and misconceptions around cryptocurrency investing. The initiative is aimed at first-time investors and centres on encouraging a learning-first approach before participation.

The campaign addresses topics such as legality, fundamentals and risk assessment, while drawing parallels between crypto and traditional investment principles such as discipline, patience and long-term thinking. Through a series of films, the campaign attempts to place crypto discussions within familiar household settings.





The creative approach is based on the insight that investment decisions in Indian families are often shaped through inter-generational conversations. The films use a father-son narrative to frame crypto concepts in a more accessible and relatable manner.

“We often look up to our fathers for guidance on new investment decisions,” said Prashant Verma, chief marketing and growth officer at CoinDCX. “Fathers typically do their research before making recommendations, and that sense of diligence is what we wanted to bring into conversations around crypto. While crypto may still be seen as a new asset class, the way you approach it should feel familiar - grounded in fundamentals, discipline, and long-term thinking, just like traditional finance. Through a relatable father-son narrative, our films simplify crypto concepts and show that clarity and confidence come from logic, not hype.”

Prashant also said “As part of the campaign, we have partnered with National Award-winning actor Darshan Jariwala, who plays a pivotal role in busting common crypto myths. Widely recognised and trusted by Indian audiences, Jariwala lends credibility and relatability to the campaign, helping demystify crypto investing and make conversations around it more accessible to everyday Indians.”

Alongside the films, the campaign highlights investment approaches such as systematic investing, long-term holding and portfolio diversification, positioning them as applicable to crypto in the same way they are to traditional asset classes.

The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms. CoinDCX is also planning on-ground investor education bootcamps in select cities, along with a digital learning week featuring educational content and expert-led sessions.

According to the company, the campaign is part of its broader effort to encourage informed participation rather than rapid adoption, with a focus on education and risk awareness.