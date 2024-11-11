CoinDCX names Gautam Gambhir as first brand ambassador

CoinDCX, a crypto exchange platform, announced the appointment of cricketer Gautam Gambhir as its new brand ambassador. Gambhir will be the first face of the 'Learn Karo.Crypto Karo.' campaign, an initiative designed to empower Indian investors with essential knowledge before venturing into crypto investments.

CoinDCX's latest campaign features well-known ambassadors as trusted voices, the campaign is positioned as part of CoinDCX’s long-term initiative to make crypto investment more accessible by breaking down common misconceptions and building confidence.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Gautam Gambhir as our brand ambassador. His iconic career and values resonate with trust, grit, and commitment to learning that defines our brand. Our success is rooted in the trust of our 15 million customers who appreciate a platform focused on transparent, informed investing. Education has always been at our core, and we understand the risks of investing without a solid foundation of knowledge. As crypto adoption grows in India, we’re doubling down on our efforts to empower investors through knowledge first.”

He added, “CoinDCX is now stepping up as the 'Crypto Coach,' putting the consumer’s confidence and learning journey at the forefront of our efforts. In seeking a brand ambassador who embodies our philosophy of learning as the path to confidence, Gautam was the ideal choice. Both as a player and a coach, he has championed grit, focus, and hard work as essential for building lasting success.”

Gautam Gambhir said, "Before making any decision, you first need confidence—and confidence comes from knowledge about the subject.. That's why I'm partnering with CoinDCX in its educational initiative, to help give India the confidence to explore crypto knowledgeably and responsibly. Every investment platform should put learning at its core. My message through this partnership is simple: first learn, and then invest.”

The initiative offers educational content covering crypto basics, analysis techniques, and trading strategies to cater to users at different experience levels. CoinDCX has updated its platform to integrate learning and trading, with a focus on building an informed crypto ecosystem. The campaign also seeks to engage the wider Web3 community by connecting users, developers, and enthusiasts.

Prashant Verma, chief growth and marketing officer, added, “Our research shows that while many Indians are intrigued by crypto, their fear of 'messing up' ends up getting the better of their fear of ‘missing out’. This perception-based concern is largely due to a lack of understanding of the asset class. To address this crucial gap, we are launching the 'Learn Karo. Crypto Karo.' campaign. Our aim is to help investors overcome their hesitations and invest in crypto confidently. As CoinDCX, we will serve as the much needed ‘Crypto Coach,’ breaking down barriers through education and empowering our users with the knowledge they need to make informed, assured decisions."