CoinSwitch becomes the official partner for the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 on SonyLIV, launches new campaign

CoinSwitch, India's crypto trading platform, announces its new campaign, 'Switch to CoinSwitch', designed to break down barriers to crypto adoption. As the official partner for the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 on SonyLIV, CoinSwitch will run this campaign from June 15 to July 15, 2024.
Based on the user insights, the company identifies two primary barriers preventing people from investing in crypto: fear of volatility and the perceived complexity of crypto. This campaign aims to address these concerns. The ‘Switch to Coinswitch’ has been conceptualised in partnership with The Script Room.
Talking about the campaign, Balaji Srihari, business head, CoinSwitch said “Love for football is sweeping the world, and India is no exception. During the last tournament in 2020, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the entire event and we are hoping that viewership will grow even more this year. With this engaged audience profile, the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 presents a perfect opportunity for us to connect with our target audience.”
The company is celebrating its seventh anniversary this month. CoinSwitch was launched to provide a simple and seamless platform for users to trade crypto assets in Indian Rupees. Over the years, the platform has expanded its offerings to serve the full expanse of retail users, and advanced traders with the app and CoinSwitch PRO.
According to the release, compliance and regulations have always been top priorities for CoinSwitch. The platform is fully compliant with the KYC and PMLA guidelines and is a reporting entity under the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Additionally, to ease the tax-filing process for crypto investors, CoinSwitch offers comprehensive tax reports to its users.
"With the approval of ETFs, crypto has achieved significant institutional acceptance globally, attracting even traditional asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity and solidifying its position as a valuable asset class. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for investors to understand crypto and its fundamentals. We are launching this campaign to demonstrate that crypto assets can be a part of Indian investors' diversified portfolio." Balaji added.