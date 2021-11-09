CoinSwitch Kuber’s interactive ‘Crossword ad’ aims to raise crypto awareness

Speaking on the challenges of creating this innovative concept in print, he said that it took the team 12 days to get the QR code to work. "Print has non-negotiable deadlines. Now we started working on this long time back but it took us 12 days to just figure out how to get the QR code to work. Because in that code even if one block goes off, it stops working and doesn't remain scannable. So the inventory that the brand team had bought would have gone to the bin. So just to be double sure of that we had to spend that much time," he shared.