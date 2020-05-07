Coke brings back decade-old 'Ummeedon wali dhoop' in song made for the human race

The ad shows the virtual, musical tribute taking place with various musicians over a video conference call.
Coca Cola's new ad is a rendition of an older tune that originally called for a celebration of a happier world. That may not be appropriate, given the fact that the world is currently battling a pandemic of epic proportions, but the message of hope is carried forward.
The tune was originally composed by Bollywood composer Shantanu Moitra, but Prasoon Joshi has rewritten the lyrics to keep pace with changing times. As the world shifts, attempting to adapt to the 'new normal', the new version of the ad pays tribute to the frontline workers and employees of essential services.
This ad is the Indian translation of a newly released international ad which uses visuals to show contrasting human behaviours and remind viewers that there is still goodness in the world in the midst of strife. The video displays scenes of panic buying, social distancing, and situations of self-isolation where a person may be forced to stay away from their own family members and loved ones.
The ad is heavily reminescent of a 2012 ad that uses similar messaging - by attempting to instil a sense of hope by displaying bleak visuals next to messages of hope and progress.
Agency : McCann Worldgroup India
Credits : Team McCann
Written by : Prasoon Joshi