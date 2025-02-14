Coke Studio brings music mixtapes back for Valentine’s Day

Coke Studio and Ogilvy are launching the Coke Studio Mixtape for Valentine's Day, bringing back the tradition of expressing love through music instead of digital interactions. Coke Studio Mixtape features songs from Coke Studio Bharat, Bangla, and Tamil, recorded onto a cassette. Each mixtape includes a specially designed Coke Studio Cassette Player.

Shantanu Gangane, senior director, integrated marketing experience, India and SWA, said, "Coke Studio has always been about celebrating music as a universal language—one that connects people, evokes emotions, and creates shared moments. With the Coke Studio Mixtape, we’re bringing back the joy of thoughtful gestures—turning music into a personal expression of love and togetherness. “

This campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India says, "A Mixtape is more than just songs—it’s about time, effort, and care. The value of which is just priceless. So, this Valentine’s Day, skip the usual gifts and surprise your partner with something made by you, just for them. Add a dash of magic that is timeless.”