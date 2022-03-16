Colgate launches campaign for its new Whitening Toothpaste

Through Smile Out Loud, the brand encourages youngsters to confidently face the world.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched a new product, Visible White O2, with an active oxygen technology that claims to whiten teeth in three days. It has unveiled a 'Smile Out Loud' campaign to promote the premium toothpaste. The campaign showcases the inspiring stories of real women, and the role the toothpaste plays in their lives, as they courageously face the world and #SmileOutLoud.
Conceptualised by Red Fuse Communications, WPP’s integrated communication partner to Colgate India, the ‘Smile Out Loud’ campaign features young social media influencers in their authentic avatar. Despite being made to feel self-conscious at a young age due to conventional beauty standards, influencers Toshada Uma, Dolly Singh, and Prarthana Jagan found a way to defy these norms and create a unique identity for themselves. They braved the social stigma surrounding their ‘imperfections’. They didn’t let their smiles wane and converted them into their beauty assets along their journey.
Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, "The new Colgate Visible White O2 is a revolutionary whitening toothpaste and the most exciting innovation in teeth whitening in India. In addition to bringing this innovation to the country, our launch campaign also encourages every young Indian to express their unique beauty through their radiant smiles…don’t let conventional beauty standards define you, express yourself and ‘Smile Out Loud!’”
Delna Sethna, executive creative director, Red Fuse, added, “Whether we like it or not, there is a beauty norm that embraces a very typical idea of what’s beautiful… Any expression beyond this norm makes people uncomfortable. That discomfort often manifests in gawking! We went with 3 brave muses (and an even braver client!) and decided not to rebel (there’s enuf of that out there) but we didn’t want to shy away either… because ultimately it’s not about just 3 women but about all versions of beautiful mattering!
The result is glorious: Smiles that show there’s more than one way to be beautiful and a confidence you can wear Out Loud.
In their journey of smiling out loud, artists Toshada Uma, Prarthana Jagan and Dolly Singh who have recognized their true-self have broken free from their insecurities.