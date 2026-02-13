Colgate launches 'Visible White Purple' ad with Kriti Sanon & Abhishek Sharma

Colgate-Palmolive India has launched a new campaign for Colgate Visible White Purple, featuring actor Kriti Sanon and cricketer Abhishek Sharma. The campaign places teeth whitening within the broader context of beauty and grooming routines.

The film presents whitening as part of a daily beauty regimen rather than only an oral care practice. Colgate Visible White Purple uses a purple formula based on colour theory to neutralise yellow tones on teeth, a concept commonly used in make-up and haircare products.

Coming on board for the campaign, Kriti Sanon said: “What drew me to this campaign was the idea of treating a smile as being crucial & central to beauty. As actors, we spend so much time on skincare and makeup, but a beautiful white smile is what truly sets you apart. Colgate Visible White Purple is that secret, literally the makeup you can start your day with. It’s backed by the science of color theory that I have seen work in other beauty categories which have been part of the regimen for a long time.”

Abhishek Sharma on his association with Colgate Visible White Purple said:, “For me, confidence comes from feeling & looking good whether on or off the field. With the added spotlight & cameras around now, grooming has even come to the picture. That’s what made this association with Colgate Visible White Purple feel authentic. A confident, white smile can make a real difference in making you feel confident & ready for always being camera ready.

The product’s purple colour is positioned around colour-correction technology, similar to purple concealers and shampoos used in other beauty categories.

Speaking about the campaign, Ayan Guha, director, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said: “With Colgate Visible White Purple, we’re merging science and beauty to redefine oral care as a daily grooming essential. By pairing our color-correction technology with the influence of Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Sharma, we’re making a whiter smile an aspirational yet effortless first step in every beauty ritual..”

The campaign will run across television, digital platforms and social media, supported by influencer-led content.