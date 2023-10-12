Colgate-Palmolive India launches 'Visible White' toothpaste redefining oral beauty

Gunjit Jain, executive vice president of marketing at Colgate-Palmolive India, commented on the campaign, stating, "The beauty and grooming segments are experiencing remarkable growth across various categories. Millions of Indians are turning to personal care products that help them present their best selves to the world. However, when it comes to oral care, many of us continue to use the same toothpaste as our family members. We often accept the color of our teeth without realizing the transformative role that whiter teeth and a beautiful smile can play. With Colgate Visible White, people can achieve whiter teeth and unlock a significant beauty advantage. It is already one of the fastest-growing products in the toothpaste category, and many more can adopt and benefit from it."