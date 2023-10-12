Colgate-Palmolive India launches 'Visible White' toothpaste redefining oral beauty

The new campaign accentuates the practical benefits of Colgate Visible White toothpaste through a series of humorous scenarios.
Colgate-Palmolive, a frontrunner in the oral care industry, is poised to redefine oral beauty and teeth whitening with its groundbreaking Colgate Visible White toothpaste. As part of Colgate-Palmolive India's ongoing commitment to advancing oral health and beauty in the country, the new campaign for Visible White seeks to spotlight the transformative effects of a whiter smile.
Gunjit Jain, executive vice president of marketing at Colgate-Palmolive India, commented on the campaign, stating, "The beauty and grooming segments are experiencing remarkable growth across various categories. Millions of Indians are turning to personal care products that help them present their best selves to the world. However, when it comes to oral care, many of us continue to use the same toothpaste as our family members. We often accept the color of our teeth without realizing the transformative role that whiter teeth and a beautiful smile can play. With Colgate Visible White, people can achieve whiter teeth and unlock a significant beauty advantage. It is already one of the fastest-growing products in the toothpaste category, and many more can adopt and benefit from it."
The new campaign accentuates the practical benefits of Colgate Visible White toothpaste through a series of humorous scenarios.
The advertising film features a captivating protagonist in various social settings, subtly winning people over with her brilliant smile. Her exceptionally white teeth serve as a reminder to others about their own, leading to comical attempts to conceal their smiles using unconventional props. These reactions follow the protagonist as she enters a lift, an art gallery, a swimming pool, and even a wedding reception, underscoring the capacity of Colgate Visible White to elevate one's oral beauty.
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar from WPP@CP shared insights on the campaign, saying, "India has not yet seen specific teeth whitening products, so many are unaware of what Colgate Visible does. This story demonstrates the product's power by depicting its impact on those who have yet to experience it. Written by Juneston Mathana and brought to life by Abhinav Pratiman, this film will leave you with a smile on your face. So, you better make sure it's a great smile."
The Colgate Visible White campaign will be launched nationally and featured across various media channels, including television, digital platforms, and influencer marketing. In addition, in-store and e-commerce media will reinforce the message to the target audience at the point of purchase.