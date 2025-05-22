Colgate-Palmolive India’s ad spend rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Colgate-Palmolive India saw a 7% year-on-year rise in ad spends for the quarter ending March 2025. In Q4 FY25, the company spent Rs. 180.57 crore on advertising, a 6.92% increase from Rs. 168.87 crore spent in the same period last year.

Colgate-Palmolive India’s advertising expenses dropped 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY25. The company had spent Rs. 200.1 crore in the previous quarter ending December 2024, compared to Rs. 180.57 crore in the January–March 2025 period.

The FMCG giant increased its ad spends by over 8% in FY25 compared to the previous year. The company allocated Rs. 822.46 crore towards advertising during the year, up from Rs. 760.42 crore in FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive India posted a net profit of Rs. 355 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 6% drop from Rs. 379.82 crore reported in the same period last year. In the fourth quarter, the company reported total income of Rs 1,481.57 crore, down from Rs 1,512.66 crore in the same period last year.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India), “In FY25, the Company achieved a 6.3% year-on-year increase in topline revenue, with Toothpaste recording mid-single-digit value growth. The operating environment proved challenging in the second half of the year, primarily due to softening urban demand and intensified competition, which impacted Q4 performance. Despite these headwinds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our strategic priorities. Our Toothbrush portfolio delivered another year of robust growth. Our margin profile remains healthy and resilient, underpinned by effective execution of our Funding The Growth program. We continue to capitalize on our solid margin position by reinvesting in the business. Looking forward, while we anticipate continued near-term macro headwinds, we expect to see a gradual recovery in market conditions in the latter part of the year.”