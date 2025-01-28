Colgate-Palmolive India's ad spending dips 2% YoY in Q4 FY24

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited reported a marginal decline in advertising expenditure, with Q4 FY24 spending at Rs 200.1 crore, down 2.1% from Rs 204.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The advertising spend also saw a significant quarter-on-quarter decline of 17.6% from Rs 242.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Despite the reduced advertising outlay, the oral care major posted a 4.7% year-on-year growth in net sales, reaching Rs 1,452 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company's nine-month performance showed stronger momentum, with net sales growing 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 4,547 crore, compared to Rs 4,164 crore in the corresponding period.

While the company experienced sequential improvement in gross margin and EBITDA margin compared to the previous quarter, these metrics remained below the high base set last year. Net profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 322.8 crore, marginally lower than the Rs 330.1 crore recorded in the same period last year, representing a 2.2% decline.

The company's nine-month performance showed more robust profit growth, with net profit after tax reaching Rs 1,081.8 crore, up 14.6% from Rs 943.8 crore in the same period last year, despite the moderation in advertising expenditure.