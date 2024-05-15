Colgate Palmolive's adex increases by 18.17% to Rs 168.87 crore in Q4 of FY2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The net sales rose 8.8% in FY24 to Rs 5.644.2 crore, driven by a 9.5% domestic growth rate, primarily due to toothpaste sales.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) continued investing in building their brand by increasing advertising spend by 18.17% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, according to the filing.
In the fourth quarter, the company invested Rs 168.87 crore in advertising, surpassing the Rs 142.90 crore spent in the March 2023 quarter.
The advertising expenditure of the FMCG company increased by 19.92% in the fiscal year 2024. In financial year 2024, Rs 760.42 crore was spent on advertising, compared to Rs 634.07 crore in financial year 2023.
However, its adex decreased by 17.32% quarter over quarter. In Q3 FY2024, a total of Rs 204.26 crore had been spent. The company saw a rise of 20.1% in PAT to Rs 379.8 crore during the March quarter.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a PAT of Rs 316.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per a regulatory filing by the company.
It was noted that the company's net sales for the quarter being analysed rose to Rs 1,480.7 crore from Rs 1,341.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company continued to experience consistent growth momentum in the fourth quarter of FY24 due to strong toothpaste sales performance. The company stated that rural markets showed positive demand recovery signs, surpassing urban markets in growth.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 26.4% year-on-year growth in PAT for the fiscal year ending on March 31, with the figure increasing to Rs 1,323.7 crore from Rs 1,047.1 crore in the previous year.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) achieved strong performance in FY24 by executing strategic objectives like growth acceleration, premiumisation, toothbrush category growth, and personal care category development.
Rural business growth was faster than urban, and modern trade and e-commerce platforms performed well. The company is optimistic about market recovery, brand strengthening, and innovation, including a unique 'Tooth Whitening Booster'.