Colgate partners with R Ashwin to raise awareness on oral health for people with diabetes in India

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Mukund Olety, chief creative officer at VMLY&R said, “Colgate Toothpaste for the Oral Health of Diabetics is an ayurvedic solution designed with diabetes experts to help with better diabetes care. While the product is clinically proven, we wanted to keep the storytelling warm and emotional. For this campaign, we picked a celebrity not only for his popularity but also because he is a genuine care giver. Ashwin’s father has Type-2 diabetes and Ashwin, despite his busy schedule, takes time out to help his father in diabetes care. They have made changes in their lifestyle as well. And all of this can be seen in the film. The film is a slice of their life, a day in their household.”