Colgate positions Visible White Toothpaste as a beauty essential; onboards Kiara Advani

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has released a new brand film for its Visible White Toothpaste. The brand has roped in Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the new brand ambassador for its campaign.
Fashioned to strike a chord with young India, this digital-first marketing campaign has been conceptualised by Red Fuse Communications – WPP’s integrated communication partner to Colgate India. The campaign positions Visible White Toothpaste as a beauty essential, and will run across media touchpoints such as digital, TV and print.
As per the brand, the film is based on the insight that dazzling white teeth are one's best beauty asset. It shows Advani dazzling through the day even as things don’t go as planned.
Commenting on the campaign and celebrity collaboration, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the brand, “Teeth whitening is a huge consumer need in India. With advanced technology, Colgate Visible White Toothpaste is able to help teeth become one shade whiter in one week. We are excited to partner with Kiara on this exciting journey to remind everyone that your dazzling smile is your strongest beauty asset. So, go ahead and Dazzle White, Dazzle Right!”
Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Delna Sethna, executive creative director, Red Fuse, said, “The Colgate Visible White campaign was created with the objective of reinforcing the importance of teeth whitening as part of one’s daily beauty routine. The campaign film with Kiara Advani and the communication of Dazzle White, Dazzle Right depicts how regular use of Visible White boosts confidence, irrespective of common beauty faux pas.”
Colgate claims that when used as directed on the pack, Visible White Toothpaste removes extrinsic stains, giving consumers one shade whiter teeth in one week. It is available at retail outlets and e-commerce websites at ₹99 for 100 grams.
The campaign will run in seven languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and English.