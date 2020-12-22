Colgate positions Visible White Toothpaste as a beauty essential; onboards Kiara Advani

Commenting on the campaign and celebrity collaboration, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the brand, “Teeth whitening is a huge consumer need in India. With advanced technology, Colgate Visible White Toothpaste is able to help teeth become one shade whiter in one week. We are excited to partner with Kiara on this exciting journey to remind everyone that your dazzling smile is your strongest beauty asset. So, go ahead and Dazzle White, Dazzle Right!”