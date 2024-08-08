Colgate Total encourages consumers to 'Eat Like You Should' with its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign shows how several individuals are changing their ways of eating to avoid dental pain.
Colgate-Palmolive (India), the oral care brand, has launched a thought-provoking campaign under its brand Colgate Total urging consumers to prioritise proactive oral care. Based on a recent Colgate study’s findings, almost 1 in 2 Indians claim to have a dental problem, which has led to people changing their eating habits without even realising it. In its latest TVC for Colgate Total toothpaste, the company highlights the superior science that powers the product, which ensures total protection against cosmetic oral health problems such as bad breath, yellowing of teeth and cavities etc., thereby preventing consumers from making compromises in the way that they eat.
Conceptualised by Team WPP @ CP, the campaign focuses on Colgate Total's unique patented DZA (Dual Zinc + Arginine) technology that fights the root causes of dental problems. In the TVC, the protagonist walks the viewer through multiple situations, set in an upmarket cafeteria, where some individuals are seen compromising in the way they eat food/consume beverages, without even realising it. Here, he shows how several individuals are changing their ways of eating— such as biting an apple from one side, nibbling on a carrot tentatively or cooling their tea, all in order to avoid dental pain. The protagonist then speaks about the unique patented DZA technology which powers Colgate Total and ensures total protection from cosmetic oral health problems.
Speaking about this newest campaign, Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “Many of us do not feel that our oral health is at risk because we seldom see people like us having dental problems. But millions of Indians around us are unconsciously demonstrating visual signs of dental problems. Some have started eating from a preferred side of the mouth, some would rather cut an apple into slices than bite into one that’s full, some wait for their hot chai to cool a bit before they sip and so on. This has happened to members in our family, our friends or our colleagues. We can prevent this from happening to us simply by switching to Colgate Total, our advanced toothpaste that provides total protection. This is what our new campaign is all about - before dental problems change the way you eat, change to Colgate Total.”
Juneston Mathana, executive creative director at WPP @ CP, while speaking about the campaign quoted: The thing about ‘relatable behaviour’ is that you have to show it in the most relatable way. But just that could also get boring. So we introduced a little rhythm & rhyme with our partner-in-crime – Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy from Corcoise Films to make people aware of the subconscious compromises others are making out there. The result left people with something to chew on.
Agency credits:
CCOs: Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha
Creative Team: Juneston Mathana, Shiladitya Saha, Virendra Saigaonkar, Vishal Goswami
Account Management: Esha Datta, Shikha Seth, Manmohan Nandrajog
Agency Producer: Divyang Pandya
Team Colgate: Prabha Narasimhan, Gunjit Jain, Anaswar Rajagopal, Ajinkya Deshpande
Production House: Corcoise Films
Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
Producer: Bhavin Gajaria