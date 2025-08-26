Colgate’s ‘Cavity-Proof’ ad highlights a mom’s trust in 24-hour protection for her child

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched its latest campaign CAVITY-PROOF under the Colgate Strong Teeth brand. The campaign draws attention to the confidence that Colgate Strong Teeth mothers place in the brand. While modern consumption habits, such as frequent junk food intake, heighten the risk of cavities in children, they do not shake the trust mothers have in the protection Colgate Strong Teeth provides.

Colgate Strong Teeth is powered by its clinically proven advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost Technology, designed with dual functionality. While Arginine helps reduce demineralisation of teeth, Calcium Boost works to accelerate remineralisation, thereby providing 24-hour cavity protection with regular brushing twice a day.

The campaign portrays a confident mother who easily sees through her child’s attempt to fake a toothache to avoid school. Her confidence stems from the trust she places in Colgate Strong Teeth to protect her child’s teeth even in her absence.

Speaking at the launch, Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “Parenting is filled with moments of navigating around a child’s imagination. The new campaign on our flagship brand, Colgate Strong Teeth, illustrates this beautifully - while children often devise clever excuses to skip school, the excuse of cavity pain is one that discerning Colgate mums confidently dismiss. With Colgate Strong Teeth’s advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, Colgate mums are fully confident that their kids are protected from cavities for 24-hours non-stop.”

Speaking on the campaign Juneston Mathana, executive creative director, WPP@CP, said, “The film took us back to when we were children looking for any excuse to bunk school. Toothache was on top of my list. So seeing the child actor express his cavity pain so cutely brought back fond memories. Kudos to Hemant, our Director for giving us such a memorable film."



Credit Note-

CCOs: Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha

ECD: Juneston Mathana

Creative Team: Shiladitya Saha, Virendra Saigaonkar, Barun Rakshit, Gazal Jain Account Management: Amarinder Butalia, Esha Datta, Faizan Shaikh, Sumeet Chhatri Agency Producer: Divyang Pandya

CSO, India: Prem Narayan

Planning Team: Prajakta Powdwal, Nihar Pachpande

Team Colgate: Gunjit Jain, Ruchi Sethi, Anaswar Rajagopal, Anagha Bhojane, Rahul Yadav, Monica Sharma, Priyam Kanchwala

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Hemant Bhandari

Producers: Daniel Amanna, Kush Malhotra

DOP: Amit Roy