Colgate's latest ad presents solution to Indians' 'chomp-chomp' habits

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched its latest campaign ‘#TheDailyGrind’ under the Colgate Strong Teeth brand. The campaign highlights the rise in snacking frequency across India, leading to weakened teeth and poor oral health. A recent study noted that 44% of Indians are consuming food or beverages at any hour. This behaviour is prevalent in urban areas with frequent snacking between meals and in rural regions with regular tea and snack breaks throughout the day.

The campaign emphasises that frequent snacking increases calcium loss from teeth. Colgate Strong Teeth's formula features Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, which replenishes lost calcium and makes teeth twice as strong.

It includes two films that trace a day in the life of two fathers, one in an urban and another in a rural setting respectively. They’re going about their normal routine, but food finds its way to them at constant intervals.

Observing the fathers’ actions, their sons get increasingly concerned and share how teeth lose calcium due to constant eating, introducing them to Colgate Strong Teeth as the ultimate solution to restore the lost calcium in their teeth for better oral health.

Lending his thoughts on the campaign, Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said “8 out of 10 Indians suffer from cavities, only 1 out of 10 realise that they do! The extent of the issue is alarming because we all end up eating food multiple times in a day. This leads to teeth losing calcium through a process known as demineralization. Frequent snacking will only increase during the upcoming festive season. Just the act of brushing teeth with Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste can be a saviour! Its unique Arginine and Calcium boost technology remineralizes teeth by restoring the lost calcium, making them 2X Stronger. Now we can enjoy our favourite foods, without the worry of developing cavities.”

Harshad and Kainaz from Ogilvy India further adds “Colgate Strong Teeth explains itself by its name. Our job in communication is to bring that alive in different ways. This year, our insight is about how we end up using our teeth more than we should. How? By munching something or the other all day. This is not about being a foodie or a glutton. If you see the film you realise it is simply the way life is nowadays. Seen through the eyes of a son, the film and the accompanying song, tell the story of a man who ends up eating from morning to night. Credit to Juneston Mathana, our ECD on Colgate and Amit Sharma, from Chrome Films for making this piece so much fun.”

The film has been rolled out in two versions across India and contextualised to resonate with diverse audiences.