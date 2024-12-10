Collective Artists Network unveils creative solutions company with comedy duo Funcho

Collective Artists Network, in collaboration with popular comedy duo Funcho—comprising Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma—has announced the launch of a new creative brand solutions company, Not Funny. The company will specialise in content-first solutions, focusing on scripting, talent representation, and consultation for brands.

Led by CEO Mihir Surana, Not Funny aims to revolutionise brand storytelling through the lens of comedy, with a strong focus on both fictional and non-fictional content.

As digital content becomes increasingly integral to brand engagement, Not Funny will stand out by combining Funcho’s signature style of relatable humour with brand solutions. Known for their viral sketches and comic timing, Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma have built a loyal fanbase of 39.7 Lakh YouTube subscribers and over 2.8M Instagram followers, making them a force to be reckoned with in the digital comedy space.

Sudeep Subhash, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Collective Artists Network, commented on the launch, “Funcho’s relatable humour and genuine connection with their audience make them the perfect partners to lead this venture. Not Funny represents our collective ambition to blend creativity, humour, and strategic brand solutions that speak directly to modern consumers.”

Big Bang Social, Collective Artists Network’s creator marketplace, played a pivotal role in facilitating this new venture. Through its platform, Not Funny will leverage the vast ecosystem of creators, brands, and storytellers that Big Bang Social has curated over the years.

Dhruv Chitgopekar, co-founder of Collective Artists Network, said, “We have always strived to be at the forefront of connecting creators and brands in innovative ways. With Not Funny, we’re pushing the envelope even further, creating a space where humour becomes a powerful tool for brand storytelling and audience engagement.”

Not Funny will cater to brands looking for innovative content strategies by leveraging Funcho’s expertise in real-life inspired comedy and applying it to brand storytelling. The company’s mission is to infuse humour into brand communications, creating highly engaging and relatable campaigns. From scripting to creative consultation and talent suggestions, Not Funny aims to redefine how comedy can be integrated into both digital and traditional media strategies.

Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma, co-founders of Funcho, shared their excitement, “"Not Funny is dedicated to closing the gap between brands and their audiences. By creating captivating, humorous content, we make branded messaging enjoyable and relatable, ensuring meaningful connections."

With the backing of Collective Artists Network, Not Funny will work towards becoming a major player in the creative solutions space, offering brands the opportunity to connect with audiences through innovative, comedy-driven content. This move further solidifies Collective Artists Network’s position as a new-age media company, blending technology, entertainment, and strategy across its various ventures, including recent acquisitions like Galleri5, Under 25, and Terribly Tiny Tales.