Collective Artists Network unveils Galleri5's AI-Powered marketing platform

Collective Artists Network has launched Galleri5's AI-powered platform designed to enhance brand marketing. The suite uses advanced technology and cultural insights to simplify content creation, track trends, and provide real-time analytics, helping brands engage their audiences effectively.

Advertisment

Galleri5’s AI-powered tool enables brands to create hyper-realistic catalogue visuals from basic product images, eliminating the need for traditional photoshoots. This reduces production time by up to 70% and lowers costs, providing a faster, more efficient solution for digital marketers to produce engaging content.

The platform’s Social Intelligence module analyses audience sentiment and campaign performance, providing data-driven insights for marketers. Its Trend Discovery tool monitors social media posts and media articles to identify emerging topics, enabling brands to anticipate trends and create timely campaigns.

“Galleri5’s tools are not just about enhancing workflows—they represent a new era of brand storytelling where creativity and data merge seamlessly,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “This suite is empowering brands with the tools to shift from manual processes to precision-driven strategies. This goes beyond optimising efficiency—it’s about reimagining what’s possible in brand media.”

Rahul Regulapati, founder and CEO of Galleri5, emphasised the suite’s predictive capabilities, noting, "At Galleri5, we’re shaping the future of brand content—fusing AI-powered catalogue imaging, social intelligence, and trend-driven insights. We enable brands to create personalised, trend-first content that resonates and leads the conversation—faster, smarter, and at scale. The future of media isn’t about keeping up; it’s about defining what comes next.”