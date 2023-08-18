College Vidya launches #DabbeseBahar campaign empowering students in choosing the right online education path

Rohit Gupta, co-founder & COO of College Vidya, explained the campaign's purpose: "'Dabba' in the campaign signifies 'The Limitations' that the majority of students have in their career due to the biased information they receive from their friends and family's past experiences. In this new era of online education, we aim to become the most preferred platform for students pursuing their education beyond traditional methods. We believe this initiative will be of immense help to the student community, especially those between the age group of 18 to 25 years looking for quality education with the value of money."