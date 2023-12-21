College Vidya's 'Kya Farak Padta Hai' campaign highlights casual decisions about career

It aims to encourage students to think critically and make well-informed choices when it comes to education.
College Vidya, a platform for informed online education choices, has announced the launch of its latest campaign titled Kya Farak Padta Hai. It comes directly from the heart of College Vidya’s Veteran Counsellors and COO on witnessing how misguided the students are.
Through this initiative, College Vidya aims to address the casualness, lack of understanding and apprehensions that students often have when choosing online education, further highlighting the detrimental long-term impact they can have on one's career.
Central to the campaign are two brand films, conceptualised to represent different young faces highlighting their casual approach toward online education. The films will be rolled out across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Recognising the need for a holistic understanding of the concerns surrounding online education choices, College Vidya surveyed veteran counsellors associated with the organisation. The survey aimed to identify common queries and unfortunate casual perceptions that students have when opting for online education.
Rohit Gupta, co-founder & COO, College Vidya, spearheads the social media campaign, directly addressing the concerns and misconceptions of the students. By leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in the field, Gupta is dedicated to demystifying the myths surrounding online education and providing students with accurate, reliable information to make informed decisions about their academic and career paths.
He said, “Through our campaign, we aim to shatter the casualness and misconceptions surrounding online education. We believe that every choice matters and by challenging the casual attitudes towards online education, we are paving the way for a generation of students who will embrace the transformative power of digital learning and give due attention to the academic decisions they make in their lives."
College Vidya invites students, parents and educators to join the conversation by using the hashtag #KyaFarakPadtaHai and share their thoughts, concerns and success stories related to online education.