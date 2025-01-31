COLORS by Rupa launches ‘Wear Your Energy’ campaign for DRY FIT range

COLORS by Rupa, a brand under Rupa & Company, has announced the launch of its new campaign “Wear Your Energy” to introduce the DRY FIT Collection, part of the ‘PLAYSURE’ range, focused on blending comfort, performance, and style.

The DRY FIT Collection is designed for versatility, suitable for both workouts and casual wear. Made with advanced polyester, elastane, and mesh panels, it offers stretchability, breathability, and a lightweight feel, providing a comfortable fit that moves with the body.

The collection offers comfort and breathability, designed for superior performance. It includes a range of items for both men and women, such as round neck t-shirts, polo t-shirts, tank tops, leggings, track pants, joggers, and shorts. Available in a variety of colours, the collection combines functionality with style for both active and casual wear.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mukesh Agarwal, director, Rupa & Company says, “DRY FIT Collection from Colors by Rupa blends innovative design with vibrant aesthetics to meet the evolving needs of today’s dynamic consumers. We are confident that this collection will inspire people to embrace both functionality and leisure with unmatched style.”

The DRY FIT Collection is available at leading retail outlets and online platforms like Amazon, Live Colors, and the Rupa Online Store.