Colors launches new season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’

Colors is bringing back Laughter Chefs for another season. The new season will feature new twists, faces, and celebrities competing in the kitchen. The upcoming season features a mix of returning and new faces: Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya – Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik – Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar – Samarth Jurel, and Sudesh Lehri – Mannara Chopra. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ is co-powered by Rajdhani Besan, with special partners Catch Masale and Vikram Elaichi Tea.

This season, new and returning chefs will try to follow recipes while dealing with mistakes and mishaps. Bharti Singh returns as host, and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will guide the chefs and rate their dishes. Winners of each battle will earn the Golden Table and an advantage in the competition. Chefs who stay too long in the pantry will be jailed and banned from the next battle.

Alok Jain, president - entertainment, Jiostar says, “At Colors, we believe in serving a wholesome buffet of content to the consumers that delights every palate. Building on the phenomenal success of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment last year, we’re excited to bring back this irresistible dinner-tainment! This genre has been absent from television for far too long, and it's certainly not an easy one to master. This one-of-a-kind show has been savoured by millions, uniting audiences from all walks of life and making it a truly family friendly show. With an unbeatable menu of rib-tickling mishaps, celebrity antics, and culinary challenges, we’re gearing up to satiate the hunger for laughter once again. It is our pleasure to invite viewers to an uproarious feast, where comedy and cuisine come together on one delectable plate.”

The new season premieres on January 25 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on Colors.