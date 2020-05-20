Columbia Pacific communities awards its creative mandate to Famous Innovations

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Columbia Pacific Communities, India's largest senior living community operators, has appointed Famous Innovations as its creative agency on record. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Bangalore office.
Piali Dasgupta, VP-Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said, "With a vision to help seniors live healthier for longer, our offering is a unique amalgamation of wellness, real estate, hospitality and technology. Senior living is an emerging category and a novel concept in India, The category is high on EQ and empathy and therefore requires communication that is backed by a strong, compelling narrative. Famous was able to synthesize this in a simple way and speak to the heart, not the mind."
In less than two years of operations in India, the brand has already bagged 10 coveted marketing awards for its digital campaigns, offline campaigns and its website.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, added, "At Famous, we are always excited to work with brands that have a meaningful purpose at their core. Doing well yes, but also doing good. That's what we found in Columbia Pacific Communities and we believe their purpose is more important now than ever before because people need the safety and trust they provide. We are eager to partner the brand in exploring their complete potential."