Column Inches bags PR mandate for Betterhalf

Column Inches will be responsible for handling media activities for Betterhalf across media channels PAN India.
Column Inches has recently bagged the Public Relations mandate for Betterhalf - India’s first and only new-age partner search app based on “true compatibility”. As part of the mandate, the agency will be driving the corporate communications strategy and media relations for the startup.
By amplifying visibility and implementing a robust brand communications strategy, the PR agency will ensure that the brand achieves market leadership. As part of the mandate, the agency monitors the interest of consumers and helps the brand quickly establish a dialogue across integrated communication channels.
Delighted with the announcement, Sanya Bajaj –founder & CEO of Column Inches, We are excited to onboard Betterhalf. We are all set to execute, disrupt and drive PR campaigns for the brand and make it reach new heights this year. Through our multidisciplinary approach, we look forward to helping Betterhalf create better success stories and deeper connections with their audience.”
“For any startup, it is imperative to execute a PR campaign to acquire a chunk of the market share. We devise PR strategies in building media relations that drive real change for early-stage startups and unicorns,” she added.
On the association, Pawan Gupta, co founder & CEO of Betterhalf said, “We are glad to have partnered with Column Inches which understands the unique challenges of the market and helps us with the opportunities. We trust in the expertise of the agency that matches our entrepreneurial synergies, giving the brand a remarkable boost. We look forward to having a fruitful association, driving effective media engagement and communications together.”