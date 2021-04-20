‘Come to OYO’, the hotel brand’s solution for all ‘room’ troubles

OYO’s latest ads highlight multiple room trouble scenarios. The films sign off with ‘Come to OYO’.
While a platform like OYO offers convenience, it essentially solves problems as well. A series of ads from the leading hospitality brand’s latest campaign highlight the problem solving side of OYO.
Need rooms for many?
Middle of nowhere?
Need your own space?
Unplanned stay?
Each of these above mentioned scenarios are individual cases from the ad films. The films sign off with ‘Come to OYO’. Over that, the customers in the films were already settled in their rooms. They were beyond the point of discovery of a service and had already turned conscious consumers. While the ads appeal to a wide TG, scenarios like ‘Middle of nowhere?’ could also suggest the deepening reach of the brand.
The films were executed by The Script Room, an agency co-founded by admen Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) and Ayyappan Raj.