Comedian? But, where exactly is the comedic element?

Things have since changed since 2018, when the article was published, but in a way, it was ahead of its time. Influencers from Mumbai's comedy circuit were quite sought after and have collaborated with some of India's biggest brands. However, when the #MeToo movement reached India in 2019, quite a few comedians were found to be directly guilty, or guilty by association - leading some brands to drop associations with those accused. It remains to be seen if the new style of marketing - by using comedians as influencers, not as comic actors, is a way of appeasing a trigger-happy social media audience, who seems to get offended at the smallest provocation.