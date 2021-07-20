“Coming up with a better version of KBC campaign is writer’s nightmare”: Nitesh Tiwari

Eleven years ago, Sony TV approached Leo Burnett with the aim of reviving a globally hit concept that had failed to click in India - ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (‘KBC’). Star India had given up the rights to broadcast ‘KBC’ and, after a hiatus of three years, Sony picked it up in 2010. Star had to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host as he fell ill in the middle of the second season. Shah Rukh Khan was appointed as the host, but the likes of ‘Shukla Ji’, ‘Sharma Ji’ and ‘Verma Ji’, or the Hindi heartland, didn’t connect with the show with Khan as the host.