Commonly used term and lacks exclusivity to any campaign, responds Kellogg’s to Eatfit’s plagiarism claim

The brand clarifies that ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhookh' is a summary of its campaign idea and tagline, brought as a 'super' and 'voice over' in its advertisement. The core message of its communication, 'Pet bhara hoga tabhi toh bhookh lagegi' implies that 'only when your child's stomach is full will they be hungry to do more' and therefore, it makes this context unique. This was developed internally by the brand's creative agency, (O&M) and researched by the team many months before it was aired on television.