Commonly used term and lacks exclusivity to any campaign, responds Kellogg’s to Eatfit’s plagiarism claim

The breakfast cereal brand has denied all allegations of plagiarism over the tagline 'Kuck Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh.'
In response to Curefoods' allegation claiming that Kellogg's India has copied its campaign tagleine, the cereal brand has issued a strong statement denying it.
The statement reads, "Kellogg's categorically and unequivocally denies all allegations of plagiarism/copying/reuse of the tagline in reference to our ongoing multi-media campaign. We are confident and proud of the team which worked on this campaign, and we believe in the originality of the idea and the strength of the creative expression."
Kellogg's informs that like many other ads, the phrase is a colloquial term used widely and hence, the brand decided to go with this to deliver its message.
"‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh’ is a commonly used term and lacks exclusivity to any campaign. It cannot be called as proprietary material unless the same is protected under the Indian legal context," adds the statement.
Providing further clarification on the matter, Kellogg's says, "As a responsible marketer, we and our creative partner, Ogilvy & Mather, did our due diligence before releasing this expression. In terms of completeness, a trademark search conducted before the launch of the campaign did not reveal any applications or registrations, otherwise."
The brand clarifies that ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhookh' is a summary of its campaign idea and tagline, brought as a 'super' and 'voice over' in its advertisement. The core message of its communication, 'Pet bhara hoga tabhi toh bhookh lagegi' implies that 'only when your child's stomach is full will they be hungry to do more' and therefore, it makes this context unique. This was developed internally by the brand's creative agency, (O&M) and researched by the team many months before it was aired on television.