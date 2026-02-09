Complan appoints Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as brand ambassador

Zydus Wellness’ nutritional drink brand, Complan, has appointed Indian cricket prodigy and youngest centurion, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as its new brand ambassador. Marking a strategic move to strengthen the brand’s relevance in the evolving children’s nutrition category, the appointment is supported with the launch of Complan’s new national campaign, ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan’.

Underscoring Complan’s long-standing conviction that children should be empowered to pursue and achieve their dreams, the campaign is built on the belief that big dreams are realised through everyday planning, the steady support of mothers, and the right nutrition partner. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s journey closely aligns with this conviction. His early discipline, rigorous preparation, and consistent focus illustrate how ambition is shaped through structured routines, sustained effort, and the steady guidance of mothers, supported by complete nutrition.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “At Complan, our purpose has always been rooted in enabling potential. As expectations from children’s nutrition evolve, we are focused on supporting families through credible, science-backed solutions, and values that emphasize preparation and discipline. Vaibhav’s journey reflects this very philosophy. His disciplined approach to growth resonates strongly with Complan’s focus on building sustainable, well-rounded development in children.”

Over the years, Complan has continued to evolve in step with changing parental expectations and advances in nutritional science. From being recognised primarily as a growth-supporting drink, the brand has progressively broadened its role in addressing holistic development, encompassing physical growth, cognitive support, and long-term preparedness.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, said, “I have been drinking Complan for as long as I can remember, so it’s not just a brand to me, it’s been my partner from the local nets to the national stage. Breaking records takes more than just luck. It takes a daily plan, my mom’s support, and the right nutrition to keep me sharp. It’s that 'Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan' vibe doing the work every day so I can chase these big dreams. When you have a plan and the right fuel, you feel like you can take on anyone."

The campaign is brought to life through an integrated campaign, including a television commercial inspired by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s real-life journey. The film traces his early years of relentless practice, focus and discipline, showing how he often competed against older players, studied his game closely and pushed himself to rise above challenges. His mother and Complan appear as a steady presence through this journey, supporting routines, focus and nourishment, while bringing alive the campaign’s core idea of ‘thoda plan, thoda Complan’ in a simple, authentic manner. The campaign will also explore other consumer engagement touchpoints, such as influencer collaborations and digital films.

With ‘Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan’, Complan signals the next phase of this evolution, reinforcing its commitment to remain a relevant, science-led partner for families navigating the growing ambitions of today’s children.