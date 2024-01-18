Complan unveils 'I’m Complan Boy-Girl' campaign with Madhuri Dixit

Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Madhuri is not only known as a superstar and acclaimed actress but also as a caring mother who is completely involved in her kids’ growth and development. Because of this credibility, we decided to partner with her to help educate mothers about criticality of protein in their children’s growing years and to make the right nutritional choice, and therefore, to highlight how Complan is the superior solution to cater to this need.”