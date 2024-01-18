Complan unveils 'I’m Complan Boy-Girl' campaign with Madhuri Dixit

The TVC has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India.
Complan, a health food drink from Zydus Wellness, announces a new I’m Complan Boy-Girl campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit.
Madhuri highlights criticality of Protein for growing kids and recommends Complan as the best solution. She will be the face of the campaign in the Hindi-speaking markets.
In the TVC, Madhuri is shown talking to mothers and their kids during school annual day function. They share with audience that doctor emphasised protein in growing years of their kid’s and routine daily food is not always enough to cater to kid’s daily protein needs. They recommend Complan because its scientifically developed composition has 63% more protein than other health food drinks along with 34 vital nutrients. The ad ends with brand’s the most recalled iconic tagline “I’m Complan Boy-Girl”.
The TVC has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India and will air on TV in five languages– Hindi, Marathi, Bengali Tamil and Telugu. It will be available across the brand's digital and social media platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Madhuri is not only known as a superstar and acclaimed actress but also as a caring mother who is completely involved in her kids’ growth and development. Because of this credibility, we decided to partner with her to help educate mothers about criticality of protein in their children’s growing years and to make the right nutritional choice, and therefore, to highlight how Complan is the superior solution to cater to this need.”
Madhuri added, “I'm delighted to be associated with the brand because I’m a ‘Complan mom’. As a mother, I can understand the challenges of other mothers in providing optimum nutrition to their kids for their proper growth. Through this new campaign, we are helping them navigate this challenge so that they make an informed nutritional choice and growth of their kids do not get compromised.”