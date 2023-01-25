Concept PR wins Orion Innovation mandate

Commenting on the development, Raj Patil, chief executive officer and president, Orion Innovation said, “India is a strategic market for Orion and has been for many years, delivering innovative solutions for the Education market. In more recent years, we have increased our presence and operations, particularly in Financial Services, Sports, and Telecom markets. We are pleased to be partnering with Concept PR to bolster our communication and messaging in India. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.” The mandate entails holistic strategic communication planning, campaign development, dedicated content development and execution across various media. Concept PR thinks differently and out-of-the-box while still being flexible regarding the client’s expectations and requirements. We bring deep Financial Services domain knowledge as well as other industries and hope to feature Orion in major publications.