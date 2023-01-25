Concept PR wins Orion Innovation mandate

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Concept Public Relations India (Concept PR), part of the Concept Group, India’s largest independent integrated communication group, has won the communication mandate of Orion Innovation, a leading digital transformation and product development services firm headquartered in Edison, NJ.
Commenting on the development, Raj Patil, chief executive officer and president, Orion Innovation said, “India is a strategic market for Orion and has been for many years, delivering innovative solutions for the Education market. In more recent years, we have increased our presence and operations, particularly in Financial Services, Sports, and Telecom markets. We are pleased to be partnering with Concept PR to bolster our communication and messaging in India. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.” The mandate entails holistic strategic communication planning, campaign development, dedicated content development and execution across various media. Concept PR thinks differently and out-of-the-box while still being flexible regarding the client’s expectations and requirements. We bring deep Financial Services domain knowledge as well as other industries and hope to feature Orion in major publications.
“We won this mandate after an intensive four rounds of discussions that involved Orion’s global communication team as well. As a digitally driven integrated PR practice, Concept PR is perfectly poised to deliver on the needs of a digital transformation and product development services firm such as Orion Innovation. I believe, our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact public relations focus will help increase awareness and positively impact the business goals of Orion. We look forward to executing initiatives that will support Orion in building strong awareness and effectively engage with all its stakeholders,” added Ashish Jalan, managing director, Concept Public Relations India.