Confirmtkt ropes in Rana Daggubati for its brand campaign #TrainTicketTiger

Dinesh Kumar Kotha, co-founder & CEO & Sripad Vaidya, co-founder & COO, Confirmtkt said,” We are delighted to announce our association with the dynamic superstar Rana Daggubatti for our brand campaign. Our aim with this campaign is to generate mass awareness around the unique features we offer to train travelers to make their journey as seamless as possible. Train seat waitlist is at an all-time high for popular routes given the holiday season and the upcoming festive season of Makar Sakranti. Our ‘Alternate Options’ feature is a perfect solution for travelers to increase their chances of getting confirmed train tickets even in peak demand. Currently close to 20 Mn travellers are using our services on a monthly basis and we are confident that Rana’s pan-India fan following will help us build our brand presence across the country.“