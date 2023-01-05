Confirmtkt ropes in Rana Daggubati for its brand campaign #TrainTicketTiger

The campaign will be rolled out across TV, radio and digital platforms.
Confirmtkt, an ixigo group app and a leading train ticket discovery & booking platform has roped in Telugu star, Rana Daggubatti as the new face for their brand campaign - #TrainTicketTiger. The campaign has been designed to promote Confirmtkt and the wide range of features the app offers to make train travel seamless for its users. The campaign will be rolled out across TV, radio and digital platforms.
The TVCs feature Rana Daggubati in an exciting new avatar as he promotes Confirmtkt as ‘Train Ticket Tiger’, a one-stop-shop train app that solves common pain points of train travelers in India with innovative services. One of the videos features travelers struggling to find direct train tickets for their desired destination due to trains being fully booked in advance. Rana Daggubatti, through a grand entry then introduces the Confirmtkt app that offers ‘Alternate Options’, a feature that allows the user to break their journey and change their boarding/dropping point in order to reach their desired destination. The train app is also super fast and easy to use which is highlighted in the second TVC.
The brand decided to team up with Rana Daggubatti as the actor enjoys pan-India appeal and is a popular face in the southern part of the country. His dynamic and versatile personality engages people from all age groups including millennials and Gen Z.
Speaking of his association, actor and producer Rana Daggubati said, “I am excited to team up with Confirmtkt for this campaign. Confirmtkt has grown to become one of the leading train booking apps in India, being used by millions of travelers across the nation! I really resonate with the company’s humble beginnings and phenomenal growth journey. Confirmtkt app offers train travelers lots of convenience and flexibility, with a wide array of unique features making train travel a hassle-free experience for its users.”
Dinesh Kumar Kotha, co-founder & CEO & Sripad Vaidya, co-founder & COO, Confirmtkt said,” We are delighted to announce our association with the dynamic superstar Rana Daggubatti for our brand campaign. Our aim with this campaign is to generate mass awareness around the unique features we offer to train travelers to make their journey as seamless as possible. Train seat waitlist is at an all-time high for popular routes given the holiday season and the upcoming festive season of Makar Sakranti. Our ‘Alternate Options’ feature is a perfect solution for travelers to increase their chances of getting confirmed train tickets even in peak demand. Currently close to 20 Mn travellers are using our services on a monthly basis and we are confident that Rana’s pan-India fan following will help us build our brand presence across the country.“