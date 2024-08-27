Conran Design Mumbai teams up with Adani Capital to unveil Tyger Capital/Home Finance rebranding

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tyger Capital/Home finance aims to serve tier 2 to tier 5 markets, focusing on entrepreneurs and first-time homeowners with fast loan approvals.
Conran Design Mumbai has executed the rebranding effort of Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance to Tyger Capital and Tyger Home Finance. The rebranding follows Bain Capital’s acquisition of Adani Group's stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance.
As a part of the rebranding mandate, Conran Design Mumbai was responsible for brand strategy, naming, brand identity creation and activation across all touchpoints.
Conran Design Mumbai was tasked with creating a new brand that emphasises customer focus, agility, and digital capabilities. The new NBFC brand, Tyger Capital/Home Finance, targets Tier 2 to Tier 5 audiences, including budding entrepreneurs and first-time homeowners seeking quick and straightforward loan approvals. The brand focuses on flexibility, speed, and transparency, aiming to help customers achieve their goals.
The brand name ‘Tyger Capital/Home Finance’ reflects its focus on speed and protection. The brand identity uses Dynamic Green and Trustworthy Blue to convey these qualities. The 'R' in Tyger’s logo incorporates a rupee symbol to connect with the financial sector, while the horizontal lines and forward arrow represent speed and agility. The logo features elements like ‘The Window’ to showcase Tyger's offerings and ‘The Spotlight’ to highlight entrepreneurial stories supported by the brand.
The rebranding initiative also included the creation of a suite of well-designed templates, a launch film, and robust brand guidelines to ensure consistency and brand amplification.
Reflecting on the rebranding process, Gaurav Gupta - founder, CEO and MD, Tyger Capital said, "Conran Design Mumbai approached the rebrand of Tyger Capital and Home Finance with bold thinking and agility, embodying a true 'one team' spirit. This collaborative effort has resulted in a new brand purpose that transcends mere transactions, powerfully reflected in the name and identity. The rebranding initiative has successfully carved out a distinctive position for Tyger Capital and Home Finance within the industry."
Geet Nazir, managing director, Conran Design Mumbai, said, "Conran Design Mumbai is proud to have partnered in the creation of the Tyger brand. It is rewarding to see the role design can play in bringing a larger vision of financial inclusion to life. Working alongside Gaurav and his wonderful team, who trusted us to realise their ambition to uplift and empower the nation, has been an incredible journey."