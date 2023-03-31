Consult Blanco bags digital marketing mandate for Bergner India

The agency will leverage a range of tactics, including PR, social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing, and paid advertising.
Consult Blanco, a multidisciplinary digital marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai, has been selected as the 360° solution marketing agency of choice for Bergner India, a leading global brand of kitchen appliances and cookware products headquartered in Spain.
As Bergner India's digital marketing partner, Consult Blanco will develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy to increase brand awareness and drive online sales. The agency will leverage a range of tactics, including PR, social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing, and paid advertising, to reach and engage with customers across various online and key offline channels.
"We are honored to have been selected to work with Bergner India, a highly respected and successful brand," said Nisha Shetty, Founder of Consult Blanco. "Our team of digital marketing experts is excited to apply our skills and expertise to drive growth for Bergner India and establish them as a leader in the kitchenware and cookware industry."
Bergner India is known for its high-quality and innovative products, which are sold in over 80 countries worldwide. The brand's mission is to make cooking and kitchen tasks easier and more enjoyable for home cooks and professional chefs alike.
"We are confident that Consult Blanco has the skills and experience to help us reach and engage with our target audience online," said Aruni Mishra, CEO of Bergner India. "We look forward to a successful partnership and achieving great results with their help."